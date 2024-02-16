SSP Operations holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Hafiz Kamran Asghar on the directives of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Friday in Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.

The SSP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and to improve service delivery standards.

According to a Police spokesman, Police Officers under Punjab's open door policy were holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

He said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints

besides it also helped improve standards of policing.