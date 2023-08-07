Open Menu

SSP Operations Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SSP Operations holds open court

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Faisal Saleem under Punjab government's open door policy, held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday at Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, the SSP Operations issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The SSP on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from In charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by Police Officers concerned on the applications submitted by the citizens. He said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The SSP, on the occasion, said the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season progra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season programme of Emirates International ..

8 minutes ago
 Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

38 minutes ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

38 minutes ago
 Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

46 minutes ago
 Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

53 minutes ago
UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

2 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan