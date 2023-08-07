SSP Operations holds open court

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Faisal Saleem under Punjab government's open door policy, held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday at Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, the SSP Operations issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The SSP on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from In charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by Police Officers concerned on the applications submitted by the citizens. He said that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The SSP, on the occasion, said the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.