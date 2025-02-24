SSP Operations Honors 100 Officers For Outstanding Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations , Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Monday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to 100 officers of the City Zone's Dolphin and Ababeel Squads in recognition of their outstanding performance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations , Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Monday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to 100 officers of the City Zone's Dolphin and Ababeel Squads in recognition of their outstanding performance.
A public relations officer told APP that the SSP Shoaib honored the officers for their exceptional dedication while performing their duties. SSP Shoaib commended the police officers of the Dolphin and Ababeel Squads for their commitment and professionalism in maintaining law and order.
SSP said that bravery, discipline, and transparency should be the hallmarks of the Islamabad Police. "All officers must carry out their duties with dedication and courage. You are part of an exemplary police force, and your work is recognized at both national and international levels," he added.
On this occasion, the officers expressed their appreciation for the recognition and awards, considering it a great motivation to continue their service with the same dedication.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21st edition of Sheikh Khalifa E ..
Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 million sukuk
Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Educati ..
AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 2025
German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build govt
PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, martyrs of Karabakh war
KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept completes work on 8 small dams
AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journalist Ather Wani
Cultural activities promote national integrity, understanding: Rana Sanaullah
SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding performance
Man sentenced to death for killing fellow kiln worker
Bus veers off road after driver suffers cardiac arrest, passengers remain safe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Maryam Kha ..9 minutes ago
-
AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 20259 minutes ago
-
PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, martyrs of Karabakh war9 minutes ago
-
Cultural activities promote national integrity, understanding: Rana Sanaullah10 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding performance6 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to death for killing fellow kiln worker6 minutes ago
-
Bus veers off road after driver suffers cardiac arrest, passengers remain safe6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt, UNIDO partner to build climate-resilient infrastructure; drive economic recovery in floo ..6 minutes ago
-
Complete support to be provided for betterment of horticulture sector: Ashiq Hussain Kirmani6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 3000kg unhealthy chicken6 minutes ago
-
Best policies being devised to ensure agricultural development: Minister Kirmani10 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Amir murder case: Famous actor’s son makes startling revelations in1 hour ago