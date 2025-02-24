SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations , Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Monday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to 100 officers of the City Zone's Dolphin and Ababeel Squads in recognition of their outstanding performance.

A public relations officer told APP that the SSP Shoaib honored the officers for their exceptional dedication while performing their duties. SSP Shoaib commended the police officers of the Dolphin and Ababeel Squads for their commitment and professionalism in maintaining law and order.

SSP said that bravery, discipline, and transparency should be the hallmarks of the Islamabad Police. "All officers must carry out their duties with dedication and courage. You are part of an exemplary police force, and your work is recognized at both national and international levels," he added.

On this occasion, the officers expressed their appreciation for the recognition and awards, considering it a great motivation to continue their service with the same dedication.

