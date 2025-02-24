Open Menu

SSP Operations Honors 100 Officers For Outstanding Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 09:11 PM

SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding performance

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations , Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Monday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to 100 officers of the City Zone's Dolphin and Ababeel Squads in recognition of their outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations , Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Monday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to 100 officers of the City Zone's Dolphin and Ababeel Squads in recognition of their outstanding performance.

A public relations officer told APP that the SSP Shoaib honored the officers for their exceptional dedication while performing their duties. SSP Shoaib commended the police officers of the Dolphin and Ababeel Squads for their commitment and professionalism in maintaining law and order.

SSP said that bravery, discipline, and transparency should be the hallmarks of the Islamabad Police. "All officers must carry out their duties with dedication and courage. You are part of an exemplary police force, and your work is recognized at both national and international levels," he added.

On this occasion, the officers expressed their appreciation for the recognition and awards, considering it a great motivation to continue their service with the same dedication.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21 ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21st edition of Sheikh Khalifa E ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 mi ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 million sukuk

17 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of In ..

Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Educati ..

9 minutes ago
 AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive ..

AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 2025

9 minutes ago
 German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build ..

German vote winner Merz faces tough talks to build govt

6 minutes ago
 PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, marty ..

PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, martyrs of Karabakh war

9 minutes ago
KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept c ..

KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept completes work on 8 small dams

6 minutes ago
 AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journali ..

AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journalist Ather Wani

6 minutes ago
 Cultural activities promote national integrity, un ..

Cultural activities promote national integrity, understanding: Rana Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding ..

SSP Operations honors 100 officers for outstanding performance

6 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to death for killing fellow kiln wor ..

Man sentenced to death for killing fellow kiln worker

6 minutes ago
 Bus veers off road after driver suffers cardiac ar ..

Bus veers off road after driver suffers cardiac arrest, passengers remain safe

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan