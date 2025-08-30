SSP Operations inspects 3 police stations

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel inspected three police stations and stressed the need for improvement in public service and accountability.

She visited Khurarianwala, Balochni and Lundianwala police station in addition to Bachiana Police Post late night and reviewed performance, facilities and record-keeping systems.

She checked staff deployment, record rooms, armory, lock-ups, police station buildings and online police record system at front desks.

She also inspected the Muharrar’s office, residential barracks for police personnel and cleanliness arrangements in the investigation officers’ rooms.

She made it clear that illegal detention would not be tolerated under any circumstances. She directed that health and wellbeing of detainees in lock-ups must be fully ensured.

She further instructed police staff to extend maximum assistance to the citizens visiting police stations and take immediate steps to ensure timely justice.

SSP Operations said that protection of citizens’ lives and property was first and foremost priority of the police. Hence, police stations must function as centers of public service and accountability by ensuring professional conduct, transparency and prompt response to public complaints, she added.

