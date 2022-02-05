UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Inspects Arrangements Finalized To Control Kite Flying

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz along with SP Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab here on Saturday visited different areas in the jurisdiction of R.A.Bazar police station and checked arrangements finalized to control kite flying ban violations.

He directed the police officers to make security foolproof and utilize all available resources to control kite flying and aerial firing.

The police officers visited Chungi Number 22, Adra, Tench Bhatta, Dispensary ground and other areas and issued special directives to SHO R.A.Bazar Police Station for taking strict action against the violators.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Umar Saeed Malik had launched a crackdown and taking action against the ban violators.

The kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared. No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, he said.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop the kite flying, he added. Special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, The SSP said.

The parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he said.

