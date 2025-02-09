SSP Operations Inspects Checkpoints, Directs Officers On Duty
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan visited various checkpoints and duty points across the Federal capital on Sunday, emphasizing professionalism and courteous conduct during security checks.
A police spokesperson told APP that SSP Shoaib inspected multiple security points and briefed the officers and personnel on ensuring effective crime prevention and maintaining law and order.
SSP Shoaib said the officers must perform their duties with honesty and integrity to eliminate crime from the city.
SSP reiterated that ensuring the safety and security of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
SSP emphasized that while conducting security checks, officers should treat citizens with respect and professionalism to ensure a sense of security among the public. He urged citizens to cooperate with the police during these checks, as they are essential for public safety.
