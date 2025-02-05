SSP Operations Inspects PS Industrial Area , Orders Swift Completion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, paid a late-night visit to the Industrial Area Police Station to review construction progress under the Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) project.
A public relations officer told APP that the SSP Shoaib inspected various sections of the newly developed facility and directed authorities to expedite the remaining work for swift completion.
He said the visit aimed to assess measures taken for police officers and public facilities, along with resolving administrative challenges. SSP Shoaib emphasized the importance of a citizen-friendly policy to effectively address public concerns.
SSP added that maintaining the aesthetic appeal of Special Initiative Police Stations was a shared responsibility, underscoring the need for high service standards.
/APP-rzr-mkz
