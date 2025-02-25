SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various areas of the capital on Tuesday to inspect security arrangements and encourage officers on duty, reaffirming Islamabad Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various areas of the capital on Tuesday to inspect security arrangements and encourage officers on duty, reaffirming Islamabad Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

A police spokesperson told APP that during the visit, he commended the efforts of Islamabad Police officers including female personnel for their outstanding performance in fulfilling their duties.

He stated that Islamabad Police will not allow any disruption to law and order in the Federal capital and is committed to protecting the lives, properties, and public and private assets of the citizens.

He further directed the officers to brief their teams for any emerging law and order situation and personally inspect all duty points.

He emphasized that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is the foremost responsibility of the police, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated./APP-rzr-mkz