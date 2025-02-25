SSP Operations Inspects Security Arrangements Across Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:28 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various areas of the capital on Tuesday to inspect security arrangements and encourage officers on duty, reaffirming Islamabad Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various areas of the capital on Tuesday to inspect security arrangements and encourage officers on duty, reaffirming Islamabad Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order.
A police spokesperson told APP that during the visit, he commended the efforts of Islamabad Police officers including female personnel for their outstanding performance in fulfilling their duties.
He stated that Islamabad Police will not allow any disruption to law and order in the Federal capital and is committed to protecting the lives, properties, and public and private assets of the citizens.
He further directed the officers to brief their teams for any emerging law and order situation and personally inspect all duty points.
He emphasized that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is the foremost responsibility of the police, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi on April 8
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadiu ..
Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o ..
SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad
Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF
Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework
Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..
CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction
KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action
Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadium despite rains2 minutes ago
-
Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held2 minutes ago
-
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal3 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o-Gul'5 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF3 minutes ago
-
CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction11 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee meeting held11 minutes ago
-
KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card11 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy23 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles sad demise of Sikandar Bhayo11 minutes ago