Open Menu

SSP Operations Inspects Security For Christmas Day

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SSP Operations inspects security for Christmas day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob on Tuesday visited various

churches across the city and reviewed security arrangements for

Christmas activities.

He was accompanied by SP Lyallpur Division Rehman Qadir,

DSP Civil Lines Amir Waheed and SHO Civil Lines.

During the visit, SSP Operations inspected the deployment of

police personnel at the churches and provided a detailed briefing.

He stressed the need for adhering sensitivity of the duties and

directed the police officers to remain vigilant and perform their

roles with utmost diligence.

He also held meetings with churches managements to discuss

security measures and highlighted the importance of close liaison

between law enforcing agencies and church administrations.

He said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for

Christmas Day. Approximately 3500 police personnel were deployed

for security duty to ensure safe and peaceful Christmas celebration

across the district, he added.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Visit Church

Recent Stories

MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

1 minute ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

1 minute ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

2 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

11 minutes ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

17 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

31 minutes ago
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

32 minutes ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

2 hours ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan