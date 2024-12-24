SSP Operations Inspects Security For Christmas Day
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob on Tuesday visited various
churches across the city and reviewed security arrangements for
Christmas activities.
He was accompanied by SP Lyallpur Division Rehman Qadir,
DSP Civil Lines Amir Waheed and SHO Civil Lines.
During the visit, SSP Operations inspected the deployment of
police personnel at the churches and provided a detailed briefing.
He stressed the need for adhering sensitivity of the duties and
directed the police officers to remain vigilant and perform their
roles with utmost diligence.
He also held meetings with churches managements to discuss
security measures and highlighted the importance of close liaison
between law enforcing agencies and church administrations.
He said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for
Christmas Day. Approximately 3500 police personnel were deployed
for security duty to ensure safe and peaceful Christmas celebration
across the district, he added.
Recent Stories
MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute
Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors
European arms exports hit record high in 2023
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..
RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
German cyclist praises Pakistan as peaceful, hospitable country1 minute ago
-
RPO Rawalpindi holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony1 minute ago
-
Christian community close to heart of CM Maryam Nawaz: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
21 tractors given to farmers in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations inspects security for Christmas day2 minutes ago
-
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sanctions11 minutes ago
-
Seemab Case: Section-302 inducted in FIR11 minutes ago
-
Punjab to make HR management system paperless11 minutes ago
-
Maroof Int'l Hospital celebrates Christmas11 minutes ago
-
Shaheena Haroon calls on Barrister Amjad11 minutes ago
-
Nation to mark 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal11 minutes ago
-
Prison official sentenced to life jail on killing minor daughter11 minutes ago