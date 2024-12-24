SSP Operations inspects security for Christmas day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob on Tuesday visited various

churches across the city and reviewed security arrangements for

Christmas activities.

He was accompanied by SP Lyallpur Division Rehman Qadir,

DSP Civil Lines Amir Waheed and SHO Civil Lines.

During the visit, SSP Operations inspected the deployment of

police personnel at the churches and provided a detailed briefing.

He stressed the need for adhering sensitivity of the duties and

directed the police officers to remain vigilant and perform their

roles with utmost diligence.

He also held meetings with churches managements to discuss

security measures and highlighted the importance of close liaison

between law enforcing agencies and church administrations.

He said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for

Christmas Day. Approximately 3500 police personnel were deployed

for security duty to ensure safe and peaceful Christmas celebration

across the district, he added.