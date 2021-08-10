SSP Operations leads mounted police to inspect Muharram security

SSP Operations, Yasir Afridi on Tuesday led mounted police to inspect security arrangements for Muharram at various bazaars and localities of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :SSP Operations, Yasir Afridi on Tuesday led mounted police to inspect security arrangements for Muharram at various bazaars and localities of the city.

SSP Afridi along with a contingent of mounted police also inspected security measures at the city's Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions.

On the occasion, he directed for further enhancing security at all entry and exit points of the city for strict vigilance of the people entering the city.

He said to maintain peace and security during Muharram ul Haram, armored vehicles have been parked at various sensitive points of the district adding snap checking was conducted at different places to ensure peace during Muharram.

SSP Yasir Afridi also inspected the quality and condition of bulletproof helmets and jackets provided to the police force deployed for security at Imambargahs.

He lauded the courage and commitment of the police jawans and said they were adding their important contribution in providing security to the life and property of the people.