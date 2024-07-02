SSP Operations Meets Imamia Jirga To Ensure Peace During Muharram
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar met with a representative delegation of the Imamia Jirga, led by Zahid Ali Akhunzada regarding Muharram preparations.
Emphasizing the importance of peace, Zulfiqar stated that the Capital City Police Peshawar is utilizing all available resources to ensure safety during this critical period.
He praised the Imamia Jirga for its consistently positive role in maintaining citywide peace, acknowledging their commendable efforts.
He assured that the police would continue to perform their duties diligently to uphold peace and security, expressing gratitude for the Jirga’s ongoing support in promoting harmony in the community.
