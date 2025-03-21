Open Menu

SSP Operations Orders Intensified Patrolling, Crackdown On Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan has directed officers to enhance security measures across the Federal capital, emphasizing intensified patrolling and a crackdown against criminal elements.

An official told APP that the SSP Shoaib chaired a crime meeting on Friday with officers from the Soan zone, including Soan Pari Gul Tareen, SDPOs, and SHOs. He instructed all units, including Dolphin and Ababeel emergency response teams, to ensure strict vigilance across all areas.

SSP Shoaib said security should be further strengthened during the holy month of Ramadan, with special focus on places of worship, commercial centers, and other sensitive locations. He also directed officers to keep a close watch on previously arrested criminals and enhance monitoring to prevent repeat offenses.

SSP Shoaib ordered immediate action against those involved in street crimes, robberies, thefts, and motor vehicle lifting, ensuring the recovery of stolen property.

He instructed police teams to intensify their efforts to arrest absconders, proclaimed offenders, and criminals involved in serious cases.

SSP Shoaib said that strict action should also be taken against land-grabbing mafias, drug dealers, illegal arms holders, and individuals involved in heinous crimes. He emphasized that no leniency should be shown toward those disrupting law and order.

Furthermore, SSP Shoaib directed officers to prioritize the resolution of public complaints at police stations and ensure that citizens' concerns were addressed promptly. He warned that complaints regarding corruption, misconduct, or abuse of power would be dealt with sternly, reiterating that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority.

