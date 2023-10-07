Open Menu

SSP Operations Pay Visit To Khadmit Center Gujjar Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Faisal Saleem visited the Khadmit center in Gujjar Khan on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Faisal Saleem visited the Khadmit center in Gujjar Khan on Saturday.

SSP Operations reviewed the facilities provided in the Khadmit center, a police spokesman said.

During the visit, SSP expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements, and the officer gave the necessary instructions to keep the surroundings clean.

SSP also issued a show-cause notice to the in-charge Khadmit center and orders to take departmental action against Lady Constable Nosheen and report to the police line.

SSP Operations reviewed the facilities provided at Falah Ummat Welfare Society Hospital and Falah Skill Center. SSP Operations also distributed certificates to the students who completed the course at Falah Skill Center.

