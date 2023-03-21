UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Pays Surprise Visit To Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:10 AM

SSP Operations pays surprise visit to police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Capital City Police Haroon Rasheed has paid a surprise visit to Police Station University Town to review security arrangements in the context of the prevailing situation.

The SSP Operations also met with visitors and directed the police personnel for exhibiting good behaviour towards complainants and remaining alert, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He directed the staff concerned to resolve problems of senior citizens and women on a priority basis. Besides, security arrangements, he also checked the residential barracks of the police and met with the people in lockups and collected first-hand information from them regarding the attitude of the police.

The SSP Operations got himself acquainted with the problems faced by the police personnel and checked a record, registers, attendance, arms & ammunition and cleanliness.

