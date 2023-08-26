SSP Operations pays surprise visit to Police Stations, Check Posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi Saturday paid a surprise visit to various Police Stations, Check Posts and Blockades in order to check the officials deputed working affairs.

During his visits, he conducted a detailed inspection of all the records of the police stations, offices, residential buildings, hawalas and security in different parts of the buildings.

SSP Operations also interacted with the policemen who came to the Police Station.

He instructed the police personnel on blockade duty to keep a watchful eye on suspicious persons, suspicious vehicles and motorcycles while on duty. For your protection, use bulletproof helmet, jacket and night vision devices at night, avoid using mobile phone during duty, he advised the Jawans.

"There is no place in Peshawar Police for officers guilty of negligence," Kashif Aftab Abbasi concluded.