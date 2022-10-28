SSP Operations presents certificates of appreciation to 66 police officers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan has presented certificates of appreciation to 66 police officers including SP Rawal, Babar Javed Joya and SDPO City, Maham Khan.

In appreciation and recognition for exceptional services rendered in the line of duty, the SSP distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among police personnel for their stellar performance.

The SSP said that the police teams from Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, Wah Cantt and Rwp Cantt police stations were given certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance during operations against criminals and lawbreakers.

The outstanding services of police personnel would continue to be appreciated and rewarded accordingly in the future also, he added.