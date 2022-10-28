UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Presents Certificates Of Appreciation To 66 Police Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SSP Operations presents certificates of appreciation to 66 police officers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan has presented certificates of appreciation to 66 police officers including SP Rawal, Babar Javed Joya and SDPO City, Maham Khan.

In appreciation and recognition for exceptional services rendered in the line of duty, the SSP distributed cash prizes and appreciation certificates among police personnel for their stellar performance.

The SSP said that the police teams from Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, Wah Cantt and Rwp Cantt police stations were given certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance during operations against criminals and lawbreakers.

The outstanding services of police personnel would continue to be appreciated and rewarded accordingly in the future also, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

12 minutes ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

51 minutes ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.