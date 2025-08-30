SSP Operations Reviews District Foreigners Security Cell
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel on Saturday visited District Foreigners Security Cell and reviewed security arrangements and record-keeping procedures related to the safety protocols of foreign nationals.
According to a spokesperson,In-charge foreigners security cell along with other officials briefed the SSP about security and other matters concerning the protection of expatriates.
SSP Bushra Jameel thoroughly examined the cell records and directed that complete and accurate data of all individuals visiting the cell should be documented without any lapse.
She said that main objective of Foreigners Security Cell was to ensure safety of lives and property of foreign citizens residing or visiting Faisalabad.
She stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and efficiency in record-keeping and said that effective security arrangements for foreigners should remain a top priority for the police.
