SSP Operations reviews police performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters under the chairmanship of SSP Operations, Kashif Zulfiqar. The meeting was attended by DSP Admin, DSP CRO, Crime Mapping officers from police stations, and CRO staff.

SSP Operations reviewed the performance of the officers and issued necessary instructions. DSP CRO briefed the officers on the use of the Crime Mapping Application to enhance efficiency in crime tracking and investigation.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar emphasized that police stations must maintain complete CRO records including suspects' photographs, profiles, history sheets, and fingerprints.

He said that effective crime mapping helps in promptly tracing criminals, while solid evidence, thorough investigation, and proper case follow-up ensure that offenders are brought to justice.

He further highlighted that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the top priority, and all available resources are being utilized to ensure public safety.