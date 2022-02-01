SSP Operations reviews security arrangements

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz on Tuesday visited old Kutchery and Judicial Complex to review security arrangements and issued directions to the officers concerned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz on Tuesday visited old Kutchery and Judicial Complex to review security arrangements and issued directions to the officers concerned.

He directed the duty officers to remain alert and ensure tight security arrangements.

SSP was briefed about all the security arrangements made at old Kutchery and Judicial Complex.

He instructed the cops to utilize all available resources and make the arrangements foolproof to ensure security of the judges and the citizens.

Later, he also visited Police Kidmat Markaz and reviewed the services being provided to the citizens.

He was briefed about the 14 services being provided to the citizens at Police Khidmat Markaz.