UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Reviews Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 09:39 PM

SSP Operations reviews security arrangements

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz on Tuesday visited old Kutchery and Judicial Complex to review security arrangements and issued directions to the officers concerned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz on Tuesday visited old Kutchery and Judicial Complex to review security arrangements and issued directions to the officers concerned.

He directed the duty officers to remain alert and ensure tight security arrangements.

SSP was briefed about all the security arrangements made at old Kutchery and Judicial Complex.

He instructed the cops to utilize all available resources and make the arrangements foolproof to ensure security of the judges and the citizens.

Later, he also visited Police Kidmat Markaz and reviewed the services being provided to the citizens.

He was briefed about the 14 services being provided to the citizens at Police Khidmat Markaz.

Related Topics

Police Alert Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

US Reviewing Full Range of Tools to Reduce Funds f ..

US Reviewing Full Range of Tools to Reduce Funds for Sudan's Military - Senior O ..

14 seconds ago
 US Embassy spends $6.4 m.n on preservation of Hist ..

US Embassy spends $6.4 m.n on preservation of Historic Nusserwanjee Building

17 seconds ago
 Russia Finalizes Reaction to US, NATO Response on ..

Russia Finalizes Reaction to US, NATO Response on Security Guarantees - Lavrov

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan raises $1 bn successfully through Intern ..

Pakistan raises $1 bn successfully through International Sukuk

20 seconds ago
 63% population in Punjab benefiting from health ca ..

63% population in Punjab benefiting from health card: Chief Minister

24 minutes ago
 Qureshi reaffirms commitment to further broaden co ..

Qureshi reaffirms commitment to further broaden cooperation with Turkey

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>