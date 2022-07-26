SSP Operations reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 08:44 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waseem Riaz Khan on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for the routes of various processions regarding Muharram ul Haram.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya and other officers were also accompanied by SSP Operations, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan reviewed the routes and gave instructions regarding the security arrangements to the Police officials concerned.

"Foolproof security arrangements will be ensured for Muharram processions. Safety of life and property of citizens is the top priority for which all possible steps are being taken," SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said.

