SSP Operations reviews security arrangements for Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waseem Riaz Khan on Saturday reviewed security arrangements for the routes of various processions in Chuntra during Muharram ul Haram.

SP Saddar Zunair Cheema and other officers were also accompanied by SSP Operations, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan reviewed the routes and gave instructions regarding the security arrangements to the Police officials concerned.

"Foolproof security arrangements will be ensured for Muharram processions. Safety of life and property of citizens is the top priority for which all possible steps are being taken," SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said.