SSP Operations Reviews Security Arrangements In Murree
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police )SSP( Operations Flight Lt (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar visited Murree late at night on Friday. He reviewed the security arrangements and traffic plans being executed in Murree during the Eid holidays.
Talking to police officials on the occasion he said that thousands of tourists were flocking to Murree, aggravating the high security arrangements. He directed to ensure the safety of the tourists and to provide the best environment to visiting tourists by taking high-security measures.
District Police Officer (DPO) Murree briefed the SSP Operations on special measures the police took during the Eid days in particular. SSP was informed that officers were checked periodically and were being briefed on duty to pay special attention to security issues. Every possible effort has been made to provide a safe environment to the citizens, said the DPO.
SSP Operations while appreciating the services being rendered by the police directed to enhance coordinated monitoring of the situation further.
