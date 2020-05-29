UrduPoint.com
SSP Operations Reviews Security Arrangements At Entry, Exit Checkpoints Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad on Friday visited various entry and exit checkpoints of the city to review security arrangements.

According to official sources, the SSP Operations checked duties of officers and personnel posted at police check posts.

On the occasion, Faisal Shehzad directed the deployed officials to keep a vigilant eye on criminals and not allow any suspicious person or vehicle to enter the city without checking. He also directed the officials to treat the citizens with good manners during the checking.

More Stories From Pakistan

