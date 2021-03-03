SSP Operations reviews security measures for Senate polling at KP assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Yasir Afridi on Wednesday visited the provincial assembly to review security arrangements for the polling process underway for electing 12 members for the upper house of the parliament

The SSP Operations issued necessary instructions to the police personnel, directing them to maintain proper security for fair, free, transparent and peaceful election in the province by ensuring implementation of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to the media, he said 274 police personnel have been deputed for the security purposes, adding effective security measures have been made on exit and entry points.