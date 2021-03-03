UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Operations Reviews Security Measures For Senate Polling At KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:28 PM

SSP Operations reviews security measures for Senate polling at KP assembly

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Yasir Afridi on Wednesday visited the provincial assembly to review security arrangements for the polling process underway for electing 12 members for the upper house of the parliament

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Yasir Afridi on Wednesday visited the provincial assembly to review security arrangements for the polling process underway for electing 12 members for the upper house of the parliament.

The SSP Operations issued necessary instructions to the police personnel, directing them to maintain proper security for fair, free, transparent and peaceful election in the province by ensuring implementation of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to the media, he said 274 police personnel have been deputed for the security purposes, adding effective security measures have been made on exit and entry points.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Police Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Afridi Media

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted ..

9 minutes ago

JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

10 seconds ago

Dutch Police Investigate COVID-19 Testing Center B ..

12 seconds ago

Four media workers freed after being held in Ethio ..

14 seconds ago

Ahmedpur East police arrest drug peddler

16 seconds ago

Two more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.