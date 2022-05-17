SSP Operations Rwp visits police stations

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan on Monday night visited different police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan on Monday night visited different police stations.

During his visits, the SSP also inspected the front desks, records, lock ups and the buildings of the police stations.

It was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people, he said adding, police department was utilizing all available resources in this regard.

He said that strict action would be taken against the officials who would be found negligent in performing their duties.

He said, efforts should be made to provide relief to the citizens at police station level.