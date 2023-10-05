Open Menu

SSP Operations Seeks List Of Absentee Police Officials

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SSP Operations seeks list of absentee police officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi has decided to dismiss dozens of police officers who have been absent from duty for a long time.

According to SP Headquarters Rahim Hussain a list of more than 50 officials had been prepared who were absent from duty for a long time, adding that it had also been decided to take action against such officials who were posting at one station but they were performing duty in other police stations or with police DSPs and SHOs.

He warned that as per the directives of SSP operation strict action would also be taken against those “Muharirs” who were allegedly involved in showing the absentee police officials on duty in documents.

In a similar action, CCPO Ishfaq Anwer suspended a Muharir who was involved in assigning special duties to his favourite police officials against the orders of the high officers.

