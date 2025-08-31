SSP Operations Shoaib Pays Surprise Visit To Khanna Police Station
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan paid a surprise visit to Khanna Police Station late night on Saturday and inspected various branches of the Station in detail.
An official told APP on Sunday that the SSP interacted with citizens present at the Station, listened to their issues and directed the concerned officers to take immediate action for redressal.
He said the SSP stressed that providing timely facilities and addressing the citizens’ grievances on the spot was the prime responsibility of Islamabad Police. He instructed the staff to treat every complainant with courtesy, ensure transparency and justice in their work, and respond promptly to any complaints.
The SSP also visited the lock-up, met with detainees and inquired about police behavior with them.
On this occasion, he directed investigation officers to conduct all case inquiries purely on merit and submit challans to the courts without delay so that justice could be delivered in time.
He further said that the aim of Islamabad Police was to ensure swift justice to citizens in accordance with the law. Promoting a transparent and people-friendly environment at the police station level was among the top priorities to further strengthen public trust in the police.
Meanwhile, a citizen, Raja Tahir Azad, told APP that the condition of the Khanna Police Station lock-up was very poor and needed improvement, adding that the building itself was too small to serve as a full-fledged police station for such a large area.
