SSP Operations Visits Cricket Stadium To Review Security Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar here on Tuesday along with SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja and other officers visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements being finalized for the Champions Trophy cricket matches

Police officers briefed the SSP on the security measures.

The SSP directed the police officers to finalize foolproof security arrangements for the matches and instructed to devise a comprehensive plan for traffic arrangements.

The SSP said that all available resources would be utilized to provide the best environment for the cricket fans and teams.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police would ensure foolproof security for the teams and fans.

