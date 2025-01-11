SSP Operations Visits DBA, Reviews Security Arrangements For Its Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 12:30 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob has visited District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad on Friday and reviewed the security arrangements made for upcoming DBA elections.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that foolproof measures would be taken to maintain law and order during annual elections of the bar. In this connection, special arrangements would be made to ensure peaceful environment for the lawyers so that they could exercise their right of vote to elect their favorite candidate under fully protected and secured atmosphere, he added.
He also briefed the police personnel deployed for election security about their duties and responsibilities and said that the police officers were stationed at key points around the District Bar to maintain order.
He said that additional police force was also on standby at the Police Lines to handle any untoward situations.
The teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force were also deputed for armed patrols in the surrounding areas to beef up the security, he added.
SSP Lyallpur Division, Chief Traffic Officer, DSP Civil Lines, DSP Kotwali, SHO Civil Lines and Security Incharge were also present on the occasion.
