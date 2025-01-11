Open Menu

SSP Operations Visits DBA, Reviews Security Arrangements For Its Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 12:30 AM

SSP Operations visits DBA, reviews security arrangements for its elections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob has visited District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad on Friday and reviewed the security arrangements made for upcoming DBA elections.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that foolproof measures would be taken to maintain law and order during annual elections of the bar. In this connection, special arrangements would be made to ensure peaceful environment for the lawyers so that they could exercise their right of vote to elect their favorite candidate under fully protected and secured atmosphere, he added.

He also briefed the police personnel deployed for election security about their duties and responsibilities and said that the police officers were stationed at key points around the District Bar to maintain order.

He said that additional police force was also on standby at the Police Lines to handle any untoward situations.

The teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force were also deputed for armed patrols in the surrounding areas to beef up the security, he added.

SSP Lyallpur Division, Chief Traffic Officer, DSP Civil Lines, DSP Kotwali, SHO Civil Lines and Security Incharge were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Election Faisalabad Police Law And Order Vote Lawyers Traffic

Recent Stories

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

1 minute ago
 Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water bu ..

Germany reports foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo

39 minutes ago
 Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases su ..

Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza

46 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

Asian markets drift lower as US jobs data looms

38 minutes ago
 UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on ..

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..

56 minutes ago
 Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provi ..

Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..

56 minutes ago
Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

56 minutes ago
 2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highw ..

2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK

56 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

56 minutes ago
 US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitim ..

US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in

1 hour ago
 Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport sy ..

Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..

1 hour ago
 UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hem ..

UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan