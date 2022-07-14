UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Visits Different Areas To Review By-election Security Arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan on Thursday visited Matore, Thoba Khalsa, Nara and different areas of Kahuta to review the security arrangements being finalized for by-elections to be held on July 17.

Flanked by Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema, SDPO Kahuta and other police officers, Waseem Riaz Khan said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

All the senior officers would remain present in the field to monitor the situation, he added.

All possible steps were being taken to create a conducive atmosphere for peaceful and fair by-elections, he added.

