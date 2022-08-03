UrduPoint.com

SSP Operations Visits Different Areas To Review Muharram Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan here on Wednesday visited different areas including Race Course and R.A.Bazar to review Muharram security arrangements

According to a police spokesman, the SSP Operations reviewed all the security arrangements finalized for Muharram processions and Majalis.

On the occasion, police officers concerned were also present who gave detailed briefing on the security arrangements.

The spokesman said all available resources were being utilized to ensure foolproof security of the mourners.

He said that the CPO had directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis.

Thorough searching of the places of Majalis had been declared mandatory before the start of any proceeding, he added.

SSP Waseem also directed for special deployment of lady-police at the security-checking points to conduct the physical checking and body search of female participants of the mourning processions.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police were making all possible arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to the mourning processions and to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram ul Haram.

Search and combing operations were being carried out in different city areas while senior police officers were also inspecting the main routes of processions.

