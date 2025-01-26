SSP Operations Visits Different Police Stations In Rawal Division, CTP Headquarters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar has made surprise visits to different police stations in Rawal division and City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters, said a police spokesman.
He informed that SSP visited Rattaamral, Gungmandi, City and Pirwadhai police stations and reviewed the police station buildings, front desks, records, and lock-ups to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja, SDPO city and SHOPS briefed the SSP Operation about the performance of the police stations.
Later, the SSP also visited Traffic Headquarters and inspected facilities being provided to the citizens.
Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi briefed the SSP about working of the Traffic Headquarters and all the facilities being provided to the visitors.
The SSP also inspected the facilities available at the headquarters for the public and directed that merit and justice must be provided to the people.
Kashif Zulfiqar said that Rawalpindi district police are making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens and all available resources are being utilized to improve service delivery.
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations visits different police stations in Rawal division, CTP Headquarters6 minutes ago
-
CPO to hold ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ on Monday to address grievances of citizens15 minutes ago
-
Stunting in Children: PTI Govt. lackluster approach sparks concerns in KP15 minutes ago
-
Shameful for India to call itself a republic despite its illegal occupation of occupied Jammu and Ka ..15 minutes ago
-
PFC starts collecting budget proposals from furniture industry16 minutes ago
-
Hotel sector faces setback in snowless winter season in northern KP16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 3060 kites16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy all set to host 9th AMAN exercise26 minutes ago
-
First-ever district chess championship inaugurated26 minutes ago
-
RDA accelerates operation against illegal construction35 minutes ago
-
Two women die, three Injured in Kohat firecrackers blast36 minutes ago
-
Police organizing walks to spread awareness against kite flying, aerial firing36 minutes ago