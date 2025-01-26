Open Menu

SSP Operations Visits Different Police Stations In Rawal Division, CTP Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM

SSP Operations visits different police stations in Rawal division, CTP Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Kashif Zulfiqar has made surprise visits to different police stations in Rawal division and City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters, said a police spokesman.

He informed that SSP visited Rattaamral, Gungmandi, City and Pirwadhai police stations and reviewed the police station buildings, front desks, records, and lock-ups to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja, SDPO city and SHOPS briefed the SSP Operation about the performance of the police stations.

Later, the SSP also visited Traffic Headquarters and inspected facilities being provided to the citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi briefed the SSP about working of the Traffic Headquarters and all the facilities being provided to the visitors.

The SSP also inspected the facilities available at the headquarters for the public and directed that merit and justice must be provided to the people.

Kashif Zulfiqar said that Rawalpindi district police are making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens and all available resources are being utilized to improve service delivery.

