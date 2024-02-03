SSP Operations visits election commission offices to oversee distribution of materials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations for Peshawar Kashif Aftab Abbasi conducted a surprise visit to designated centers and Election Commission offices Saturday to oversee the distribution of materials for the upcoming general elections.

The unexpected tour included a thorough inspection of security arrangements and surveillance cameras by the Capital City Police Peshawar.

SSP Abbasi met with the administration and examined internal and external routes, scrutinizing various arrangements, including security measures.

During the visit, SSP Operations received briefings from both the Operations team and Election Commission officials regarding security measures implemented so far, overall conditions at the designated centers, and specific security concerns.

The materials distribution centers and Election Commission offices were examined in detail, focusing on internal and external routes, among other arrangements.

Peshawar Police emphasized their commitment to ensuring secure elections and providing a conducive environment for the public.

Stringent security plans have been finalized for highly sensitive polling stations, with a comprehensive security setup in place to guarantee peaceful elections.

SSP Operations Abbasi asserted, "Peshawar police is resolutely dedicated to securing the elections and is closely monitoring all arrangements."

He highlighted that a full-scale security setup has been completed for extremely sensitive polling stations, aiming to create a safe environment for voters.

"In a bid to ensure peaceful elections, all personnel are overseeing the implementation of the Election Commission's Code of Conduct and ethical guidelines."

"Directives have been issued to adhere strictly to ethical conduct, secure transmission of election material, and demonstrate impartiality, fulfilling the security responsibilities diligently," SSP Operations added.