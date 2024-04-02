SSP Operations Visits Exams Centers To Review Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Rawalpindi, Hafiz Kamran Asghar, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, here on Tuesday visited various examination centers.
The SSP interacted with the teachers on duty and reviewed all the arrangements.
He also issued instructions to ensure foolproof security in the examination centers.
The SSP said that the security of the examination centers and transparency of the exams were being ensured.
“Young generation is the future and bright face of Pakistan and it is the duty of all of us to make them civilized and competent,” he added.
