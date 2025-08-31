Open Menu

SSP Operations Visits Flood-hit Areas, Assures Full Police Support For Rescue And Relief

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel has visited flood-affected areas of Mian Malang Pattan and Mari Pattan in Tandlianwala and reviewed the situation arising from the rising water level.

She was accompanied by SP Saddar Division Muhammad Tahir, DSP Tandlianwala Circle Muhammad Ejaz and other officials.

During visit, she inspected residential localities surrounding Mian Malang Pattan and Mari Pattan where she briefed the local residents about precautionary measures to avoid risks from the flood situation.

District officers also briefed the SSP Operations regarding the current flood scenario, ongoing relief activities, arrangements in flood relief camps and emergency measures being implemented.

She directed that in case of any emergency in low-lying areas, maximum assistance must be extended by rescue agencies while residents of vulnerable localities should be immediately shifted to safe places.

She said that police would ensure protection of citizens’ lives and property under all circumstances. The police personnel are standing shoulder to shoulder with other departments in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims, she added.

