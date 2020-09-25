UrduPoint.com
SSP, Operations Visits Naseerabad PS

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

SSP, Operations visits Naseerabad PS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations, Shoaib Mehmood Friday visited Naseerabad Police Station and inspected its record.

During his visit, the SSP also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and the building.

SSP said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people and directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

