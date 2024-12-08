SSP Operations Visits Police Stations
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood paid a surprise visit to People’s Colony and Garh police stations and inspected their operations to ensure efficiency.
During visit, he reviewed the police stations' records, front desks, lockups, armories and storage rooms.
He also checked the crime situation in the respective areas and directed the station house officers (SHOs) to expedite the resolution of pending cases.
He stressed the need for proactive measures to control crimes and directed the police officers to accelerate efforts against criminal elements. He called for thorough patrolling and strengthening checkpoint systems to enhance public safety in addition to devising effective strategies to apprehend wanted outlaws.
He also urged the police officers to address public complaints promptly in accordance with law.
