Open Menu

SSP Operations Visits Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 09:30 PM

SSP Operations visits police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehmood paid a surprise visit to People’s Colony and Garh police stations and inspected their operations to ensure efficiency.

During visit, he reviewed the police stations' records, front desks, lockups, armories and storage rooms.

He also checked the crime situation in the respective areas and directed the station house officers (SHOs) to expedite the resolution of pending cases.

He stressed the need for proactive measures to control crimes and directed the police officers to accelerate efforts against criminal elements. He called for thorough patrolling and strengthening checkpoint systems to enhance public safety in addition to devising effective strategies to apprehend wanted outlaws.

He also urged the police officers to address public complaints promptly in accordance with law.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Visit Criminals

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

1 day ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan