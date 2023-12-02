Open Menu

SSP Operations Visits PTI Intra-Party Election

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) SSP Operations Peshawar Kashif Aftab Abbasi visited PTI intra-party election venues and made a request to the organizers to provide PTI intra-party election details for security.

"The organizers shall provide us with the details of the vehicles so that we can make security arrangements," said SSP operations.

"All appropriate measures have been taken for the peaceful election, and the administration has extended all-out cooperation in this connection."

He said, "Despite all measures and requests made by us to the organizers, they did not give details to the police till 12:30 pm last night.

"

"Despite not giving details, the police will secure the place of intra-party elections," he added.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, while talking to the media, said that all arrangements were made for peaceful elections.

He disclosed, "Around 200 policemen have been deployed during the PTI intra-party election to ensure due security."

"If the police need an accused, they will definitely be arrested,” he said while replying to a query.

"There is no scope in the law for the police not to arrest the accused, he explained. “If someone has received relief from the court, they cannot be arrested,” he further added.

