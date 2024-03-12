SSP Operations visits residences of martyred policemen to offer condolences

The SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi visited the residences of the police officers who were martyred last night to offer condolences to their families

He offered prayers for the elevated ranks of the martyrs.

"Both martyrs were brave and courageous police officers, and in this moment of grief, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you in your sorrow.

", he said.

The policemen embraced martyrdom while an ASI sustained injuries in an attack by terrorists on a police mobile in the jurisdiction of Machni Gate area police station.

According to SSP Operations Peshawar, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, the policemen were on routine patrolling when the terrorists ambushed and attacked the police mobile.

The SSP said that a search operation was started in the area to trace the terrorists.