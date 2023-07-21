SSP Operations visits to review security Muharram-ul-Harram mourning processions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Haroon-ul-Rashid Khan Friday visited the city to review the routes of the two Muharram-ul-Harram mourning processions.

SSP Operations conducted a detailed review of all the security arrangements of the city besides him SP Security Atiq Shah, SP City Abdul Salam Khalid, SDPOs were also present with him. SSP Operations strictly instructed the police officers and personnel to strictly implement the security plan and to use jackets and helmets.

Expert snipers have been deployed at plug-in points, rooftops and high-rise buildings on all routes and three-layer security arrangements have been made for all mourning processions, SSP Operations Haroon ul Rashid Khan told media men during his visits.

All routes have been swept by the bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs of the congregations, Imambargahs, etc and surveillance of procession routes, Imambargahs, other religious places of worship and sensitive places through CCTV cameras is ongoing, he informed.

Along with the presence of armored vehicles to make the security of the city foolproof, men of RRF, ATS, QRF, Ladies Police, BDU, Ababil Squad, City Patrol Force are performing their duties, SSP Operations Haroon ul Rashid Khan said.

Addressing the police personnel, SSP Operations directed them to remain vigilant and alert during their duty to keep a close watch on suspicious activities. He along with other officials reviewed the routes of the mourning procession through the CCTV cameras in the control room as well.