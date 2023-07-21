Open Menu

SSP Operations Visits To Review Security Muharram-ul-Harram Mourning Processions

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM

SSP Operations visits to review security Muharram-ul-Harram mourning processions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Haroon-ul-Rashid Khan Friday visited the city to review the routes of the two Muharram-ul-Harram mourning processions.

SSP Operations conducted a detailed review of all the security arrangements of the city besides him SP Security Atiq Shah, SP City Abdul Salam Khalid, SDPOs were also present with him. SSP Operations strictly instructed the police officers and personnel to strictly implement the security plan and to use jackets and helmets.

Expert snipers have been deployed at plug-in points, rooftops and high-rise buildings on all routes and three-layer security arrangements have been made for all mourning processions, SSP Operations Haroon ul Rashid Khan told media men during his visits.

All routes have been swept by the bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs of the congregations, Imambargahs, etc and surveillance of procession routes, Imambargahs, other religious places of worship and sensitive places through CCTV cameras is ongoing, he informed.

Along with the presence of armored vehicles to make the security of the city foolproof, men of RRF, ATS, QRF, Ladies Police, BDU, Ababil Squad, City Patrol Force are performing their duties, SSP Operations Haroon ul Rashid Khan said.

Addressing the police personnel, SSP Operations directed them to remain vigilant and alert during their duty to keep a close watch on suspicious activities. He along with other officials reviewed the routes of the mourning procession through the CCTV cameras in the control room as well.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Alert Rashid Khan Media All

Recent Stories

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

44 minutes ago
 ‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

2 hours ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

3 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

3 hours ago
Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

3 hours ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

5 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

5 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

5 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan