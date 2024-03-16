SSP Operations visits to Taxila police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar conducted a surprise visit to the Police Station in Taxila, emphasizing the importance of security, especially during Ramazan.

During the inspection, he gave necessary instructions to the officers on duty.

The SSP Asghar stressed the need for officers to remain vigilant and ensure prompt resolution of complaints. He highlighted the significance of maintaining alert security measures, particularly during Ramazan and emphasized the importance of daily checks and briefings for officers and personnel.

In his address, SSP Asghar reiterated that crime prevention is the foremost responsibility of the police. He emphasized the importance of effective patrolling, snap-checking, and strict action against criminal elements. Additionally, he emphasized the timely registration of FIRs and conducting investigations impartially and based on merit in all cases.