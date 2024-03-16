Open Menu

SSP Operations Visits To Taxila Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SSP Operations visits to Taxila police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar conducted a surprise visit to the Police Station in Taxila, emphasizing the importance of security, especially during Ramazan.

During the inspection, he gave necessary instructions to the officers on duty.

The SSP Asghar stressed the need for officers to remain vigilant and ensure prompt resolution of complaints. He highlighted the significance of maintaining alert security measures, particularly during Ramazan and emphasized the importance of daily checks and briefings for officers and personnel.

In his address, SSP Asghar reiterated that crime prevention is the foremost responsibility of the police. He emphasized the importance of effective patrolling, snap-checking, and strict action against criminal elements. Additionally, he emphasized the timely registration of FIRs and conducting investigations impartially and based on merit in all cases.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Police Station Visit Alert Taxila Criminals All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination de ..

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends

1 hour ago
 Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziris ..

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

6 hours ago
 Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

6 hours ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

7 hours ago
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

18 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan