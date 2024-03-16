SSP Operations Visits To Taxila Police Station
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar conducted a surprise visit to the Police Station in Taxila, emphasizing the importance of security, especially during Ramazan.
During the inspection, he gave necessary instructions to the officers on duty.
The SSP Asghar stressed the need for officers to remain vigilant and ensure prompt resolution of complaints. He highlighted the significance of maintaining alert security measures, particularly during Ramazan and emphasized the importance of daily checks and briefings for officers and personnel.
In his address, SSP Asghar reiterated that crime prevention is the foremost responsibility of the police. He emphasized the importance of effective patrolling, snap-checking, and strict action against criminal elements. Additionally, he emphasized the timely registration of FIRs and conducting investigations impartially and based on merit in all cases.
Recent Stories
Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends
Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM welcomes PM’s economic roadmap7 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker injures 2 constables; accused arrested7 minutes ago
-
Maximum relief being provided to people in Ramazan bazaars: minister7 minutes ago
-
PPP files nomination papers for Senate elections17 minutes ago
-
Hindu community has major role in country’s progress: Arslan17 minutes ago
-
Rs 3205m being spent on child, mother care hospital27 minutes ago
-
Naqvi submits Senate nomination papers as independent candidate37 minutes ago
-
NTDC acquires 2,553 acres of land for 600MW solar power project in Muzaffargarh37 minutes ago
-
Two members gang involved in motorcycle theft held37 minutes ago
-
1354 cops deputed for Ramzan package: CPO37 minutes ago
-
Ministers highlight Ramazan package progress, steps to check price hike47 minutes ago
-
Mechanic killed, another injured in cylinder blast47 minutes ago