SSP Operations vows to catch killers of slain Sikh shopkeeper

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon Khan on Friday visited the residence of Diyal Singh, a Sikh shopkeeper who was shot dead in the jurisdiction of Rahman Baba Police Station, and met with his grieving relatives.

According to police sources, Diyal Singh was attacked by unknown assailants riding a motorcycle when he was sitting in a shop.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the killing, but no arrests have been made so far.

During his meeting with the family of the deceased, SSP Harron Khan expressed his condolences and assured them that the police were doing everything in their power to apprehend the culprits.

He said that a special team had been formed to investigate the case and that they were following multiple leads.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Diyal Singh and we share the grief of his family and the Sikh community," SSP Khan said. "We are determined to catch the killers and bring them to justice as soon as possible."He also urged the public to come forward with any information that could help the police in their investigation and promised to provide security to the Sikh community in the area.