SSP orders action against wrong parking

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has said wrong parking created hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Monday has said wrong parking created hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

He asked traffic incharge and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was one of the main causes of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated.

He said the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations for wrong parking.

SSP Samo said that all all-out efforts were being made to regulate traffic, he urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved.