SSP Orders Deployment Of QRF To Maintain Security During LG Polls

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 08:08 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has deployed a Quick Response Force (QRF) for maintaining law and order during Local Government elections which were going to be held on January 15, in the limits of each police station here.

The SSP chaired a meeting of DSPs and SHOs of the district to finalize the security plan for the LG polls.

The SSP directed to ensure the implementation of the plan prepared to strengthen the security arrangements during Local Body elections.

Strict directions were issued to all the SHOs to remain in constant contact with the staff posted at the polling station and the relevant QRF in-charges during the election to avoid any untoward situation.

The SSP asked the SHOs to hold a meeting with the contesting candidates and find out the problems being faced by them and give instructions for implementing the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.

The police staff assigned for election duty should be protected from any kind of trouble while no negligence would be tolerated regarding the provision of food and drink to the staff.

the meeting was attended by SP HQ Anil Hyder Minhas and ASP Cantt Alina Rajpar among others.

