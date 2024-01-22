SSP Orders Effective Patrolling At Night
Published January 22, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) SSP Operations Hassan Javed Bhatti has ordered effective patrolling at night in the district besides intensifying a crackdown against gamblers and drug pushers.
Presiding over a meeting with officers of Madina Town division police here Monday, he took a briefing on the latest situation about heinous crime cases like murder, abduction, dacoity-cum-murder and house robberies and directed a vigorous operation against criminals in the district.
Later, he visited the Peoples Colony police station and checked records, front desk, lockups etc besides inspection of crime in its limits.
