SSP orders effective patrolling at night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) SSP Operations Hassan Javed Bhatti has ordered effective patrolling at night in the district besides intensifying a crackdown against gamblers and drug pushers.

Presiding over a meeting with officers of Madina Town division police here Monday, he took a briefing on the latest situation about heinous crime cases like murder, abduction, dacoity-cum-murder and house robberies and directed a vigorous operation against criminals in the district.

Later, he visited the Peoples Colony police station and checked records, front desk, lockups etc besides inspection of crime in its limits.