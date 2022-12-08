UrduPoint.com

SSP Orders Foolproof Security On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SSP orders foolproof security on Christmas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur, Rohail Khoso has directed that foolproof security should be provided around worship places, churches, important markets, parks and other recreational sites in the district by utilizing all available resources.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at his office here on Tuesday. The SSP said that public places and churches should be guarded by other law enforcement institutions adding that the lives and properties of the citizens should be protected at any cost.

He directed all SHOs to make an audit of on-duty security personnel around these worship places ahead of Christmas. He said the entrance and exit points of churches should be equipped with close circuit cameras.

The SSP Khairpur also stressed upon awareness campaign for the smooth flow of traffic adding that on the occasion of Christmas, the security of sensitive sites, hotels, parks, educational institutions and religious worship places should be monitored with CCTV and important roads should also be patrolled.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Traffic Khairpur Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

47 minutes ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

47 minutes ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

51 minutes ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

53 minutes ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.