SSP orders foolproof security on Christmas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur, Rohail Khoso has directed that foolproof security should be provided around worship places, churches, important markets, parks and other recreational sites in the district by utilizing all available resources.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at his office here on Tuesday. The SSP said that public places and churches should be guarded by other law enforcement institutions adding that the lives and properties of the citizens should be protected at any cost.

He directed all SHOs to make an audit of on-duty security personnel around these worship places ahead of Christmas. He said the entrance and exit points of churches should be equipped with close circuit cameras.

The SSP Khairpur also stressed upon awareness campaign for the smooth flow of traffic adding that on the occasion of Christmas, the security of sensitive sites, hotels, parks, educational institutions and religious worship places should be monitored with CCTV and important roads should also be patrolled.