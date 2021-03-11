UrduPoint.com
SSP Orders For Special Security Arrangements On Eve Of Shab-e-Meraj In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

SSP orders for special security arrangements on eve of Shab-e-Meraj in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo Thursday ordered district police to use all available resources and professional skills to ensure security measures at all major installations, sensitive places, public places, industrial and commercial areas, railway stations, main bus terminals, exit and entry points of the district on the eve of Shab e Meraj.

The SSP said that special attention was being paid for improving intelligence collection and surveillance monitoring in the sensitive areas and surrounding localities and to enhance coordination amongst intelligence agencies.

He instructed the police personnel to ensure security measures on 27th Rajab-ul-Murajjab (Shab-e-Meraj) at all Mosques and Imambargahs at district level.

He also asked for improved police patrolling, picketing and snap-checking process while utilizing the services of plainclothes.

