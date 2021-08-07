UrduPoint.com

SSP Orders High Alert In Islamabad During Muharram

SSP orders high alert in Islamabad during Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has directed all police officials for elaborate security arrangements on eve of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The SSP discussed security strategy in a meeting here on Saturday held in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram and issued special directions to all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs for effective arrangements.

He said that no sluggish attitude during performance of duties would be tolerated. He said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen.

According to the police spokesperson, SSP (Operations) directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. Syed Mustafa said it should be ensured that parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points .

He said that special meetings should be arranged with traders and religious scholars. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the SSP maintained.

The SSP (Operations) said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly.

He also ordered all Station House Officers (SHOs) to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

He asked police officials to perform security duties with devotion to avoid any toward incident and adopt decent attitude with public. He directed to ensure implementation on standard operation procedures issued by the government against coronavirus and educate people to follow them.

