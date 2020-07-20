UrduPoint.com
SSP Orders Inquiry Into Suspicious Encounter Of 2 Young Men

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has ordered inquiry in the suspicious encounter in which 2 young men were shot and injured by the Hatri police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has ordered inquiry in the suspicious encounter in which 2 young men were shot and injured by the Hatri police.

The police spokesman informed here Monday that the ASP SITE Aneel Haider had been given the inquiry of the alleged encounter which took place in the limits of Chalgari police station near Excise Police check post.

The injured Abdul Sattar Mallah and Yar Muhammad Memon told the police that they were returning to home on motorbike late on Saturday night when they were shot by the police.

According to them, the police signaled them to stop but because of rainwater on the road they stopped the motorbike at some distance.

They claimed that as soon as they dismounted from the motorbike the police started firing.

The sources in the Liaquat University Hospital claimed that both the injured were brought to the hospital by the Hatri police.

"The police told the staff that both of them were injured in some accident,"told a staff of the hospital who requested for anonymity.

The Hatri police, meanwhile, lodged a FIR on Sunday on the complaint of Sub Inspector Imtiaz Ali Larik.

The complainant claimed that the Hatri police was informed that 2 suspects had snatched a motorbike from Muhammad Noman from Aliabad area.

He added that when the police pursued the motorbike snatchers they opened fire on police near the shrine of Syed Lateef Shah.

According to him,both the injured young men received gunshots fired by the motorbike snatchers who managed to fled from the scene.

