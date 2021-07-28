UrduPoint.com
SSP Orders Inquiry Regarding Online Business Of Drugs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:11 PM

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Salam Shaikh has ordered inquiry regarding alleged report of online business of narcotics in Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Salam Shaikh has ordered inquiry regarding alleged report of online business of narcotics in Hyderabad district.

According to office order, ASP/SDPO Cantt Ahmed Chaudhry has been nominated for conducting impartial inquiry into reports highlighted in the social media post.

ASP Cantt Ahmed Chaudhry was directed to ascertain real facts on the basis of evidences and submit findings to him within 3 days for the perusal, SSP office order stated.

In social media report it was alleged that after narcotics scandal in Jamshoro district, drugs business was being run and delivered door to door through online in Hyderabad.

